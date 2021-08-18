‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Posts Message That Gave Her ‘Enormous Comfort’ With Sweet Video of Husband Ben & Daughter
For so many people, life is always hard. Add in a global pandemic that has killed millions across the globe. Also, that pandemic has had an incredible economic impact on millions of others. Because of that you have a situation that is bound to lead to even more unhappiness and stress. In a recent social media post “Home Town” star Erin Napier wrestled with the world we are all living in during 2021, and have been living in for more than one year.outsider.com
Comments / 0