Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino, CA

‘This was an ambush’: Gunman waited with rifle before firing at San Bernardino deputy during pursuit, police say

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the search continues for the gunman who opened fire on a deputy in San Bernardino, police on Wednesday released new details about the incident, calling it an “ambush.”. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy, a 27-year-old who has not been publicly identified, was wounded in a shooting around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after trying to stop a vehicle and engaging in a short pursuit, authorities said.

ktla.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Ambush#The Sheriff S Department#San Bernardino Swat#Sky5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 4

Community Policy