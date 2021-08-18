New vaccine requirement for healthcare workers causes concern during shortage
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under the new health order, New Mexico healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated, but some lawmakers are concerned that the mandate will make our healthcare shortage even worse. Last week the state’s top doctor talked about the nursing shortage in New Mexico, even asking retired nurses to help in the fight against COVID. One state senator says he’s worried the new mandate will cause even more doctors and nurses to jump ship.www.krqe.com
Comments / 4