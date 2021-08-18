USW bus tour makes a stop in Providence
An enthusiastic crowd of union supporters shouted the battle cry of “We Supply America” many times during a stop in Providence NC on August 18 at the United Steelworkers (USW) union hall Local 831L. The stop is part of a bus tour rallying support for robust infrastructure investment in the United States. The tour runs between August 16 and the 20th and includes six stops in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.www.caswellmessenger.com
