Polanco went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Cleveland. After his second two-hit game in as many days, Polanco's season average now sits at .270. The stolen base was also his 10th of the season, allowing him to reach double figures in the category for only the second time in his career. He'll start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's series finale.