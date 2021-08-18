Cancel
Jack Morris Suspended For Accented Comment About Shohei Ohtani on Live TV

By Scott McDonald
This is the second time in two months a broadcaster mocked Ohtani. Bally Sports suspended Morris, but the ESPN announcer was never suspended.

