Life is Strange: True Colors first official gameplay trailer revealed

CAPCOM revealed, in the official Youtube channel of the Street Fighter franchise, the gameplay trailer of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition’s upcoming character Oro. As was revealed on the game’s Summer Update 2021 stream, Oro will be a character able to be used in a variety of different styles. He will also be capable of using his V-Skill’s to keep his combo going, while also being able to bring the fight to his enemies with a series of grabs and reverse the flow of the battle with follow-ups and counterattacks.