Life is Strange: True Colors first official gameplay trailer revealed

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeck Nine and Square Enix have released their first official gameplay video from Life is Strange: True Colors, and it definitely looks like a Life is Strange game. The footage is over 13 minutes long, and it takes place entirely in Haven Springs’ local record shop, the Rocky Mountain Record Traders. There, Alex sees Steph hosting her radio show and meets Ryan. Steph and Ryan are both potential love interests for Alex.

