Busch Beer Hilariously Tease Cowboy Boot Crocs! Yes, Cowboy Boot CROCS!

If you’re not sure how to style your Crocs, you’re not alone. The beloved clogs are not only crazy comfortable but keep getting more stylish with every drop (in fact, we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest “Hocus Pocus”-themed launch). Despite their appeal, however, the chunky rubber shoes aren’t the easiest silhouette to throw on with any outfit. Thankfully, Instagram influencers have offered some inspiration on how to actually pull them off. From cozy, laidback looks to effortlessly cool ensembles perfect for heading back to school, we compiled five fool-proof ways to style Crocs. And, if you’re going for...