Where To Get Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s Lawn Jawn Beer Reliving Presidential Election Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The site of one of the most infamous moments of the 2020 presidential election is reliving its 15 minutes of fame with a new brew. Four Seasons Total Landscaping released a new beer Wednesday called Lawn Jawn IPA.

It’s inspired by Rudy Giuliani’s news conference outside the Holmesburg business.

The can features a drawing of the news conference, along with some of Philadelphia’s most iconic locations.

For now, you can only grab a can at Pennypack Beer Distributors and Funk Brewing.