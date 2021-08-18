Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Where To Get Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s Lawn Jawn Beer Reliving Presidential Election Fame

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The site of one of the most infamous moments of the 2020 presidential election is reliving its 15 minutes of fame with a new brew. Four Seasons Total Landscaping released a new beer Wednesday called Lawn Jawn IPA.

It’s inspired by Rudy Giuliani’s news conference outside the Holmesburg business.

The can features a drawing of the news conference, along with some of Philadelphia’s most iconic locations.

For now, you can only grab a can at Pennypack Beer Distributors and Funk Brewing.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

CBS Philly

Habitat For Humanity’s Thrift Store Bringing ‘Life-Changing’ Service To Philadelphia Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether shopping for deals on items new or old, Habitat For Humanity’s second-hand shop is helping those thrift and find clothes and items they need in Philadelphia. It’s something former Marine Clifton Jones is using to his advantage. “This is like my 10th, 12th time here,” he told CBS3. His recent shopping is giving back to the community. Habitat’s Restore is a huge revenue stream for the charity. Donations to the shop are just gifts that keep on giving. “We sell it, somebody loves your coffee table, it’s now new for someone else. At the end of the day, more Habitat homes get built,” Corinne O’Connell, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, said. The customers see the good they’re doing as well. Florence Carire from South Philadelphia told Eyewitness News, “You’re helping people, and you’re getting great deals. You’re able to donate things other people can use. It’s just a good thing all the way around.” Last year, the South Philadelphia Restore brought in $1.3 million, leading to the charity selling 10 homes and repairing dozens more. This year’s goal is to sell and renovate more, helping families regain a sense of pride. “Running water again in a home, a functioning kitchen? Life-changing,” O’Connell said.

