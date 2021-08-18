Cancel
Cars

Waymo building Dallas-Fort Worth hub for hundreds of self-driving trucks

By Brian Womack
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 5 days ago
The Alphabet self-driving vehicle unit announced the new hub on the same day it said that its autonomous trucks will be managed by Ryder.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Self Driving Trucks#Driving#Dallas Fort Worth#Waymo#Alphabet#Ryder
Cars
Businesssvdaily.com

Perrone Robotics Partners With Tropos on Self-Driving Trucks

Perrone Robotics, Inc., a Virginia-based provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, and Tropos Motors, a Silicon Valley based cleantech compact electric vehicle manufacturer and supplier, have formed a partnership to produce a series of fully autonomous, electric low speed vehicles (e-LSVs) and trucks.
Lifestylefuturetravelexperience.com

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport receives approval for Terminal C transformation

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has announced that plans for the renovation and expansion of its Terminal C have now been approved by the airport’s board. The $2 billion project will transform the 50-year-old facility and will provide expanded gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A to address future growth and continue the airport’s commitment to enhance the customer experience.
Dallas, TXCNET

Waymo building autonomous trucking hub in Dallas-Fort Worth

Waymo is building a new dedicated trucking hub in Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth area. The facility will serve as the base of Waymo Via, its trucking and local delivery unit, and its operations throughout the southeast United States. The news is coupled with the announcement of a new partnership with Ryder trucking and fleet management to support Waymo's fleet of autonomous trucks nationwide.
Economydcvelocity.com

Ryder and Waymo agree to build maintenance network for self-driving trucks

As autonomous trucks steer themselves into increasing numbers of pilot programs and proof-of-concept tests, practitioners are increasingly considering the question of how to maintain the high-tech vehicles. The logistics and transportation provider Ryder System Inc. and autonomous driving developer Waymo took a step toward answering that question this week when they announced they had formed a partnership to provide maintenance for Class 8 autonomous trucks.

