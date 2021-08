Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday. We know -- it was hard for us to believe, too. But that's the consensus from those viewing practice in Thousand Oaks, California, where Renfrow was said to have beaten Jalen Ramsey on multiple occasions, sparking plenty of buzz and countless internet memes before the Raiders and Rams even finished their practice.