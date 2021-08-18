This Glisan Convenience Store Serves Bowls of Birria de Chivo With Handmade Tortillas

Everyone's got a favorite sandwich and some of the best in the land are 30% off right now at Goldbelly. We're talking cheesesteaks from Pat's in Philly (12 for $169), Lobster rolls from Beal's in South Harbor, Maine (four rolls for $139) and even a complete Kosher deli dinner with pastrami sandwiches and matzoh ball soup from Liebman's in the Bronx (serves two to four; $99). Or how about a kit to make eight full Italian beef sandwiches from Buono's in Chicago for $79? It's Goldbelly's annual regional sandwich sale and it includes deals on some of the most iconic handheld meals from a smattering of the best food cities in the U.S.