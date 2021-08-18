Alex Cora’s decision to pull Tanner Houck was defensible

There was a lot that went wrong on Tuesday, which you probably don’t need me to tell you. As Boston dropped both ends of the doubleheader and lost their sole possession of a postseason spot, you can point to several different areas. The offense didn’t get a whole lot going, and when they did get something going they squandered their chances. The bullpen was disastrous in the first game. Nathan Eovaldi gave up two home runs. (Though it’s hard to put that second loss too much on him.) It was a huge day on the calendar for this Red Sox team, and as they have in many other recent huge days on the calendar, they failed.