Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora’s decision to pull Tanner Houck was defensible

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot that went wrong on Tuesday, which you probably don’t need me to tell you. As Boston dropped both ends of the doubleheader and lost their sole possession of a postseason spot, you can point to several different areas. The offense didn’t get a whole lot going, and when they did get something going they squandered their chances. The bullpen was disastrous in the first game. Nathan Eovaldi gave up two home runs. (Though it’s hard to put that second loss too much on him.) It was a huge day on the calendar for this Red Sox team, and as they have in many other recent huge days on the calendar, they failed.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Calls Marwin Gonzalez DFA ‘Tough’ Decision For Red Sox

Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Cora’s friendship goes back a couple of years, so it certainly wasn’t easy for the Boston Red Sox manager to break the news that Gonzalez was getting designated for assignment. The move came a few hours prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the Baltimore...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora, Nick Pivetta Share Excitement For Chris Sale’s Return

The time finally has come and Boston Red Sox fans will be able to see Chris Sale on the mound in a Major League Baseball game for the first time in two years and one day. Sale completed a rehab assignment last week that spanned five games. The hard-throwing lefty amassed a 1.35 ERA with 35 strikeouts during that time.
MLBNBC Sports

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora get animated in Sox dugout

Eduardo Rodriguez has had just one start this season for the Boston Red Sox where he's completed more than six innings. He apparently thought that Sunday should've been his second. Rodriguez, who threw 83 pitches over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, didn't appear pleased with manager Alex Cora opting to go to the bullpen with the team ahead 3-1.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Message To Red Sox After Yankees Sweep Doubleheader

The Red Sox are reeling, but Alex Cora knows it’s no time for his players to hang their heads. Boston had a frustrating day in the Bronx on Tuesday when it dropped both games of a doubleheader against New York. The Red Sox, who held a 9 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East standings July 26, now trail the Bombers in the division race.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox fall victim to wonky Fenway Park ground rules as Wander Franco hits unusual homer: ‘That’s a first,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON -- It would be hard to find a Fenway Park home run stranger than the one Wander Franco hit in the Rays’ blowout win over the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. With the game tied, 1-1, in the sixth inning, Franco lifted the 11th Tanner Houck pitch he saw deep to center field. The ball ricocheted off the Green Monster -- to the left side of the yellow line separating home runs from balls in play -- and then ricocheted off the flag pole beyond the center-field wall.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox manager Alex Cora drops bitter 9-word reaction to sweep at hands of the Yankees

It’s not a good time for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. They seem to be failing in their attempt to right the ship, as the team continues to devolve into a mess, which had just been magnified further by a bitter three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees at the Bronx. A demoralized Cora couldn’t keep himself from speaking the truth after the Red Sox’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees in the finale of the series Wednesday night.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Barnes

The Red Sox are reeling, and there are really only so many ways you can do justice to what we are actually watching unfold right now. Peter Abraham does his best to contextualize this skid. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe) Sean McAdam does the same, looking at this road trip and...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Had Blunt Assessment Of Short Eduardo Rodriguez Start Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox needed a whole lot more than they got Saturday night from Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston’s starter against the Texas Rangers couldn’t get out of the fourth, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. It didn’t help that the defense behind him was woeful — the Red Sox finished with five errors — but he nevertheless did not put anyone in a position for success.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora’s comments after Yankees sweep aren’t good enough

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments fell flat after they were swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox looked like the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series in the first half of the season. But the franchise has been on the decline so far in the second half of the 2021 campaign, as they not only lost first place in the AL East, but they also got leapfrogged by the New York Yankees following their doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
MLBbleachernation.com

Tony La Russa Pulled Craig Kimbrel in the 8th Inning … for a Match-Up Lefty?

The White Sox’s continued misuse of Craig Kimbrel is something I just can’t let go. I’m not trying to be petty about it, both because I don’t *hate* the White Sox and also because it’s not like Craig Kimbrel was a lifer Cub. But it’s just really grinding my gears to see a guy who was the best reliever in baseball, and a Hall-of-Fame-bound closer, not being used as the closer after the July 31 trade.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Alex Cora gives encouraging Kyle Schwarber injury update

"We’re feeling a lot better than over the weekend." After a minor scare last week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging injury update on new slugger Kyle Schwarber prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cora told reporters that Schwarber — who suffered a hamstring injury...
MLBwiproud.com

Tanner Houck, Red Sox attempt to take series vs. Rays

Tanner Houck looks to lock up a permanent spot in the rotation and pitch the host Boston Red Sox to a series victory against the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Houck (0-2, 2.45 ERA) will be recalled from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy