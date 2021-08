When major summer tours were being announced pre Covid 19 pandemic, one in particular was a dream tour for anyone that grew up in both the 90’s and 00’s. The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy with the Interrupters opening finally kicked off July 24th in Arlington, TX. Just five days in, Fall Out Boy announced they would not be able to perform in both NYC and Boston for a Covid-19 case on their team. The Hell Mega Tour came to Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 5th following Guns’ N Roses and Billy Joel the previous nights.