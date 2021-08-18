Big Week | August 18-25
Year of the Butterfly: Bike Tour of Native Habitats. Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., with the Oak Park Public Library. Ride to visit native gardens in Oak Park with library staff and representatives from Bike Walk Oak Park for a tour that includes the wetlands at Taylor Park and the native gardens at Lindberg Park and two additional locations. Begins at Taylor Park and concludes at Scoville Park. Limit of 20 riders. Register: oppl.org/calendar. Meet at the corner of Division St. and Elmwood Ave., Oak Park.www.oakpark.com
