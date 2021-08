The aluminum unit of Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA is betting on a shortfall of the metal used in everything from beer cans to plane parts. Cia. Brasileira de Aluminio plans to invest 4 billion reais ($748 million) in the next five years as it overhauls and expands operations, Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Carvalho said in an interview. The company that made its Brazilian trading debut in July after a 1.4 billion-real offering also wants to do deals along the value chain.