Kent County, MI

Spectrum Health: 76 people being treated across all hospital systems for COVID-19; 66 of them are not vaccinated

By Julie Dunmire
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SsPv_0bVgLZDN00

Of the 76 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Spectrum Health's hospital systems, 66 of those patients are not vaccinated.

“We are seeing very sick patients and more of our patients in the ICU than what we saw with the last surges,” Spectrum Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Brasser said.

19 people are in the ICU for COVID-19. Only 3 of those people are vaccinated.

“Our staff is working really hard. They’ve been working really hard throughout the past year and a half. And they’re tired,” Brasser said.

Kent County has recently been upgraded to a high-risk county for transmission, with a recent positivity rate creeping just above 10%.

Spectrum Health is urging everyone who hasn't gotten a COVID-19 shot to do so.

Comments / 37

