Berkeley County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Bethera, Farewell Corner, Limerick, Calestown, Beufordtown, Thomas Corner, Cordesville, Old Cordesville and Wadboo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
