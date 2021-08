Liverpool ace Sadio Mane is happy to see fans back at Premier League stadiums. Liverpool go to Norwich City for their opening game of the season. Mane told liverpoolfc.com: "Yeah, like I always said, football without fans, I think it's not football. Obviously last year, to be honest we missed our fans a lot and honestly I think this season is going to be a different season. Especially because fans are back in the stadium and of course, we have the best fans in the world. I can say they played a big, big part in our success so having them back I think is another bonus for us, for sure.