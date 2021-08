Gov. Phil Murphy’s war on COVID has claimed more than 300,000 small businesses with his failed weapon of draconian lockdowns. His actions destroyed 34% of mom-and-pop shops and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans. With the threat of another lockdown looming — Murphy’s mantra is “everything’s on the table” — many people are understandably reluctant to gain a job and lose unemployment benefits, only to be locked out of a “nonessential” job because of “the science,” aka Murphy’s whims.