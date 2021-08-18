Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ludington, MI

Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series Raises $15,000 for Local School Music Programs

By Coulter Stuart
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaS6p_0bVgKpxq00

A summer concert series in Ludington is in the books, with thousands of dollars raised by the concerts going back to local high school music programs.

This year the Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series raised $15,000 for Mason County Central, Ludington Area Schools and Mason County Eastern, topping last year’s total of $14,000.

This year’s concert series attracted 12,000 people to the two-day event, helping not only the local schools but Ludington’s economy.

“We started this concert series with economic boost in mind and its continued to grow every year,” said West Shore Bank marketing director Donna Yager. “Our concerts bring in more people than the 4th of July.”

More than $85,00 has been donated to local music classes in the past 10 years.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Ludington, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
Ludington, MI
Society
City
Ludington, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunes#Concerts#Economy#West Shore#High School#Mason County Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
9&10 News

Ask Angi: Swimming Clean

One of the best ways to cool off on a hot summer day is with a nice dip in the pool. Bailey Carson discusses how to keep a backyard swimming pool safe and clean for a long season of cooling off.
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Exciting Upcoming Events at Artworks in Big Rapids!

Artworks is a local non-profit located in Big Rapids, and they are truly invested in connecting our community through performances, classes, and special programs that make art accessible for everyone. They offer so many classes including pottery, basket weaving, photography, glass, painting and drawing. This Friday, August 20th Artworks will...
MusicPosted by
9&10 News

Friday Sessions: Seth Bernard Performs ‘Don’t Lose Track’

For this week’s Friday Sessions on ‘the four’ we revisit Seth Bernard’s newest album, “My Heart Is My Home”. It’s an album about personal change, social change, and cultural transformation. You can listen to one of the songs from that album, “Don’t Lose Track” in the video above. For more...
Buckley, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Buckley Old Engine Show This Weekend!

Enjoy a full day of action at the Old Engine Show in Buckley!. Celebrating its 54th year, filled with vendors, fair food, tractors, events and demonstrations — there’s something here for the whole family!. Back in 1967, a couple of guys got together who loved old engines and antique equipment,...
CarsPosted by
9&10 News

Soo Ultimate Paddle Day, August 21

Slather on that sunscreen and grab a paddle! This weekend in the Sault – you can soak in the sunshine and hit the water for the 4th Annual Ultimate Paddle Day. It’s put on by the Chippewa County Community Foundation and Birds-Eye Outfitters. “Sup Day” celebrates the Sault Area as an amazing playground for outdoor water sports.
Posted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Surviving the Transition to College

College is a major transition for kids and their parents. Many moms and dads worry their teens aren’t ready or don’t have the skills to succeed. So, how can you prepare your high school graduate for this life change?. Andrea Ludema tells you how in today’s Healthy Living.
Benzie County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Benzie Senior Resources Requiring Masks for Staff, Strongly Encouraging Them for Visitors

While the Delta variant continues to become more and more prominent, local senior facilities are taking every precaution they can to help protect their vulnerable population. Benzie Senior Resources announced on Wednesday that they’re requiring masks for their staff and volunteers, and strongly encouraging masks for their visitors to their senior center and administration office.
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

Cedar River Lodge Hosts River Fest 2021

River Fest 2021 is being held tonight at Cedar River Lodge at Shanty Creek. The event is focused on raising funds for the Grass River Natural Area. Funds will go towards conserving and protecting the natural area, as well as building knowledge appreciation and community wide stewardship of the resources through educational programming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy