Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series Raises $15,000 for Local School Music Programs

A summer concert series in Ludington is in the books, with thousands of dollars raised by the concerts going back to local high school music programs.

This year the Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series raised $15,000 for Mason County Central, Ludington Area Schools and Mason County Eastern, topping last year’s total of $14,000.

This year’s concert series attracted 12,000 people to the two-day event, helping not only the local schools but Ludington’s economy.

“We started this concert series with economic boost in mind and its continued to grow every year,” said West Shore Bank marketing director Donna Yager. “Our concerts bring in more people than the 4th of July.”

More than $85,00 has been donated to local music classes in the past 10 years.