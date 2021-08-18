3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea

A small quake measuring 4.0 in magnitude struck this morning at 7:57 a.m. just North of Calipatria near the southern shore of the Salton Sea. It is an area known for seismic activity. No reports of damage or injuries have been reported thus far. It was followed by a 2.3 aftershock just moments later. The post Minor earthquake strikes near Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.