3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck near the Salton Sea Wednesday afternoon. The quake hit about 11 miles east/southeast of Ocotillo Wells - to the southeast of the Salton Sea. A USGS map indicates shaking was likely felt from parts of San Diego County to the Coachella Valley. The area is prone to small earthquakes, as well as earthquake swarms. A swarm of dozens of small quakes was recorded there in June. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Comments / 0