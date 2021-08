3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck near the Salton Sea Wednesday afternoon.

The quake hit about 11 miles east/southeast of Ocotillo Wells - to the southeast of the Salton Sea.

A USGS map indicates shaking was likely felt from parts of San Diego County to the Coachella Valley.

The area is prone to small earthquakes, as well as earthquake swarms. A swarm of dozens of small quakes was recorded there in June.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.