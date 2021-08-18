Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea

By ABC7.com staff
Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyjsT_0bVgKRyW00

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck near the Salton Sea Wednesday afternoon.

The quake hit about 11 miles east/southeast of Ocotillo Wells - to the southeast of the Salton Sea.

A USGS map indicates shaking was likely felt from parts of San Diego County to the Coachella Valley.

The area is prone to small earthquakes, as well as earthquake swarms. A swarm of dozens of small quakes was recorded there in June.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Comments / 0

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Salton Sea#San Diego#Usgs#Extreme Weather#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Calipatria, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Minor earthquake strikes near Salton Sea

A small quake measuring 4.0 in magnitude struck this morning at 7:57 a.m. just North of Calipatria near the southern shore of the Salton Sea. It is an area known for seismic activity. No reports of damage or injuries have been reported thus far. It was followed by a 2.3 aftershock just moments later. The post Minor earthquake strikes near Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
Westmorland, CAKTLA.com

4.0 earthquake strikes near Salton Sea

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 shook an agricultural area of southeastern California early Monday. The quake struck at 7:57 a.m. south of the Salton Sea, about 7 miles (11.5 kilometers) north of Westmorland, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake occurred at a depth of 4.1 miles...
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Central Virginia still rattled 10 years after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Ten years ago, millions of people felt a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled much of the East Coast including much of Virginia. The quake occurred at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2011. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the shaking was felt up to 600 miles away from the epicenter near Mineral, Va. USGS received nearly 150,000 reports of shaking as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida.

Comments / 0

Community Policy