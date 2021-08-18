Cancel
MLB

Byron Buxton heading to St. Paul, though not for rehab assignment — yet

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleByron Buxton and the Twins are heading east. No, the outfielder won’t be joining the team when it travels to New York, but he will be headed across the Mississippi River. While the Twins are kicking off a series against Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, Buxton will join the Saints and participate in live batting practice. He is expected to face reliever Luke Farrell, who has been on the injured list since June with an oblique strain. After that, there’s a chance he participates in another round of live BP — although that’s not definite — before the Twins determine his next step.

