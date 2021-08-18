Cancel
Cinderella, review: Happy ever after for Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-awaited show

By Marianka Swain
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m pinching myself – I can’t quite believe we’re here,” exclaimed Andrew Lloyd Webber in a pre-show speech at the long-awaited opening night for his West End musical Cinderella. The £6 million production had to close in July after one cast member tested positive for Covid, and the furious composer postponed its return to this week, when double-jabbed people no longer have to quarantine – a delay costing £500,000. But, said Lloyd Webber on Wednesday night, “short of a passing asteroid hitting us”, the show could finally go on.

