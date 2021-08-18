Cancel
New York City, NY

Kushner pal hit with state charges months after Trump pardon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A newspaper editor friend of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was hit Wednesday with state cyberstalking charges in New York, seven months after Trump pardoned him in a similar federal case just before leaving office. Manhattan prosecutors accused Ken Kurson, the New York Observer’s editor when it was owned by Kushner, of hacking his wife’s online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015. Kurson, of South Orange, New Jersey, is charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies. At times, prosecutors said, Kurson was monitoring his now ex-wife’s computer activity from his desk at the Observer’s Manhattan offices. A message seeking comment was left with Kurson’s lawyer.

