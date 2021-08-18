Cancel
Lucille Ball's Daughter Shares Insight Into Nicole Kidman's "Astounding" Biopic Performance

By Alyssa Morin
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Keith Urban LIKED Nicole Kidman as Masha in "Nine Perfect Strangers" I Love Lucy meets I Love Nicole. Nicole Kidman will soon step into the iconic shoes of Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic, and she's already received the stamp of approval from her and Desi Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz. Earlier this year, Nicole and Javier Bardem were cast to play the legendary Hollywood couple in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos.

