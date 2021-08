Although fried chicken sandwiches seem to be having their moment at a lot of fast-food restaurants like Chick-Fil-A these days, grilled chicken sandwiches are certainly healthier, and it's super easy to grill chicken at home if you're looking for an easy meal in the summer and turn to grilling. Lower in carbohydrates, cholesterol, saturated fat, and sugar (provided you don't slather them with honey mustard), a marinated chicken breast in the form of skewers or a grilled chicken sandwich can be a great way to eat a little healthier. Grab a medium bowl, place chicken inside, and get ready to grill. Here are just a few grilled chicken sandwich recipes we found around the web that we love.