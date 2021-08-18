Cancel
'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders, Marsha Jordan
abc11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The hit comedy "Diary of a Future President" is back on Disney+ for Season 2, and it started streaming Wednesday. Hosea Sanders talked to the cast about this groundbreaking series with a Cuban American girl who believes she's destined for the White House!. Elena's ambition, her diverse friends...

