Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Prep basketball coach's new book details his journey living with heart disease

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccQdr_0bVgIeZV00

A high school basketball coach can now add author to his resume.

Fairfield Prep basketball coach Mike Papale has written "A Big Heart," a memoir about having heart disease.

Fifteen years ago, the Wallingford native went into sudden cardiac arrest and needed immediate CPR and quick shock from an AED.

Papale didn't receive either, but survived thanks to a volunteer EMT.

His doctor told him his odds of surviving were one in a million.

Papale tells News 12 one of his passions is helping people with the disease, but the biggest challenge is that oftentimes heart disease patients don't look sick.

To increase survival numbers, Papale created a nonprofit, In A Heartbeat, that donates automated external defibrillators to places that need ".

"A Big Heart" comes out Sept. 1.

A portion of the proceeds with benefit In A Heartbeat.

To purchase your own copy, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Basketball
Local
Connecticut Basketball
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy