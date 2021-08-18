Fairfield Prep basketball coach's new book details his journey living with heart disease

A high school basketball coach can now add author to his resume.

Fairfield Prep basketball coach Mike Papale has written "A Big Heart," a memoir about having heart disease.

Fifteen years ago, the Wallingford native went into sudden cardiac arrest and needed immediate CPR and quick shock from an AED.

Papale didn't receive either, but survived thanks to a volunteer EMT.

His doctor told him his odds of surviving were one in a million.

Papale tells News 12 one of his passions is helping people with the disease, but the biggest challenge is that oftentimes heart disease patients don't look sick.

To increase survival numbers, Papale created a nonprofit, In A Heartbeat, that donates automated external defibrillators to places that need ".

"A Big Heart" comes out Sept. 1.

A portion of the proceeds with benefit In A Heartbeat.

To purchase your own copy, click here.

