This Detroit Park Is The Best Place In The Whole State For A Picnic

From windswept dunes and rugged hikes to throwback motels and stellar craft beer. Follow Lake Michigan’s dipping shoreline about an hour or so east of Chicago to the Michigan-Indiana border, and you’ll find gargantuan singing sand dunes (more on that later), some of the country’s most ecologically rich flora, fauna, and vegetation, and technicolor lakefront sunsets that will remind you that God does, in fact, exist. Okay—maybe that last part was a tad dramatic, but Michigan City, Indiana, and the surrounding Indiana Dunes National Park (recently upgraded from Indiana Dunes State Park, no big) will undoubtedly impress with its menagerie of ascending trails, sweeping prairies, serene wetlands, and towering sand mounds cascading into crystal clear glacial waters. But don’t just take our word for it.