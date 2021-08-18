Three shot, one killed in three separate overnight shootings in Portland

One person died after being shot in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood Tuesday morning, Portland police said.

Police said officers responded at about 7:50 a.m. to reports of a shooting near North Victory Boulevard and I-5 and found one person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but did not survive.

Portland police identified the victim Wednesday as Quaii Snider, 37. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

KGW crews saw police tape off a large homeless encampment near the scene with crime scene tape.

Police said there is no suspect information and nobody in custody. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is also investigating two other unrelated shootings that happened in Portland early Tuesday morning. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Just before 4 a.m., a man walked into Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Northwest Portland with a gunshot wound. The victim said the shooting happened on the Columbia River, near the Oregon Slough Railroad Bridge, according to MCSO.

Then around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man walked into Legacy Salmon Creek in Vancouver reporting he had been shot in the hand. The victim said the shooting happened on Government Island, MCSO said.

Portland has seen more homicides so far in 2021 than in all of 2020, and the city is on pace to surpass the city's record number of homicides — 70, set in 1987.