BREAKING NEWS: SCHOOL DISTRICT ADJUSTS STUDENT SCHEDULES DUE TO VIRUS

OFFICIALS IMPLEMENT DESIGNATED VIRTUAL LEARNING DAYS TO ADDRESS COVID-19 SPREAD

By Sean Dunlap

Franklin Advocate

The explosion of coronavirus cases in Franklin County has prompted the local public school district to announce immediate changes in campus attendance protocols.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Superintendent of Education Chris Kent formally announced the implementation of “Designated Virtual Learning Days” with students reporting for in-person classes only on the days their group is designated to attend.

Group A students are those whose last names begin with the letters A through K while Group B students are those whose last names begin with the letters L through Z.

“Franklin County High School students will begin the DVLD class schedule on Thursday, Aug. 19 with students at the middle and elementary schools beginning the new schedule on Monday, Aug. 23,” Kent said.

“Accommodations will be made for students who live in the same household, but who have different last names that might cause them to be in a different group. Parents or guardians should contact their child’s school for these accommodations.”

Kent said the attendance protocols announced Wednesday afternoon are somewhat similar in nature to what the school district implemented during an upturn in COVID-19 cases last year.

“We had planned to do a lot more digital learning at home this year, especially with our upper grades,” he continued.

“The difference is the last time we did something like this, the district lacked devices and a lot of training which we now have in place, and our kids were not accustomed to this style of learning. We’re now in a whole lot better position this year to be even more effective where learning is concerned.”

Kent said for local elementary students, the district will be doing a lot of work packet-type assignments — notably things like homework, reading or class projects — that can be done where they live.

“They will bring their work with them to school (upon their return) and show that they were working while at home,” he added.

“There will be no free days for anyone, and I have urged our personnel to issue grades and have requirements for the days students will be at home.”

Kent said the planned DVLD structure for students will likely be as different as each school campus.

“A lot of what we’ll be doing is based on the age and capabilities of students,” he went on to say.

“Some students might have a wi-fi connection at home and fly while some might not and that will require paper packets and other options in getting their assignments.

“I’ve heard from some parents who have asked what all this means if their children do not have access to a suitable wi-fi signal.

“My response is that all our campuses are loaded with wi-fi capabilities and I am telling them if they have the means to get to their child’s school — come on campus day or night and even the weekends with the child’s Chromebook to get on the internet and go. It might be inconvenient, but it is available.”

The superintendent characterized the announced DVLD protocols as a work in progress, but they are the best option available in light of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and keeping the educational process moving forward.

“We’re going to work through this, and make adjustments with the goal of trying to take care of everybody … which includes getting students what they need,” Kent said.

“But the biggest thing is that each child will be in the classroom every other day and we can instruct them along with giving them work to do and engage them at home.

“The main reason district administrators, the school board and I are pushing this is because it is proven to work here. It cuts our student population pretty much in half — not only in the classrooms, but also in the cafeterias and on our school buses.

From that standpoint, I think the plan really helps us in addressing the spread of the virus and we’re going to keep doing other things like getting some distance between students and teachers just about everywhere on campuses.”

The major difference with this year’s DVLD plan for Franklin County schools lies in the fact that staggered attendance schedules will be implemented district-wide.

“Last year, things were split with the elementary going to classes every day and the middle and high schools splitting days between Group A and Group B,” Kent noted.

“For right now, we’re putting it in place for everybody, and we do not want to jump too quick in bringing everybody back … it will be staged in such a way to see how we’re doing.”

Regarding its daily feeding program, the school district has announced plans to serve free grab-and-go meals for virtual learners while students attending school on their designated days will receive a traditional-style meal.

Grab-and-go bags will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., daily at the Franklin County High School Cafeteria only.

“We ran the food service program through the high school cafeteria last year, but had curbside service with people outside,” Kent said.

“This year, masked students will enter the cafeteria to get their meal. There will be a specific line for them that the day’s regular school population is not using. Those students picking up their grab-and-go lunch will leave once they get it … they can’t stay because that adds to the number of students on campus, which would defeat the purpose of keeping the population limited for now.”

Other announced meal protocols, according to Kent, will include:

• Children must be enrolled in the Franklin County School District to receive a meal.

• Meals will not be available on days schools are closed.

• Children learning virtually will need to be present at the FCHS Cafeteria to receive their food. Information regarding parent pick-up will be provided if this option becomes available.

• In-person instruction students will be provided free meals at their respective schools.

In terms of planned extracurricular activities for schools, Kent characterized FCSD as “wide open.”

“The only thing the Mississippi High School Activities Association stipulates is that if you go totally to virtual learning, a school cannot participate in sports,” he said.

“So at this time, our plan is to play football on Friday night, and as soon as volleyball is able to get back going they will resume play along with seeing activity from cheerleading and band. That, at least, is our hope right now.”

Kent said his plan is for the district to remain in the DVLD attendance plan through the end of September.

“The only way I might change this is if we have to go to something more drastic,” he added.

“But as far as putting our kids in full classrooms — that won’t happen before September ends.

“In talking with health officials, they believe this surge (in coronavirus cases) might last four to six more weeks — at the levels being seen now. I’m not going to jump the gun. We are early in the current school year and we’ll have the time to make things up academically.

“I told our staff that we do not intend to back off the DVLD scheduling prior to the end of September. We’ll be keeping up with the (COVID-19) numbers, but we’re stuck with this for the time being. We’re hoping this will help turn things around for our schools.”