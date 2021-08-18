Cancel
San Diego, CA

Car crashes into bank in Clairemont, injuring employee inside

CBS 8
CBS 8
 5 days ago
A car veered off a North Clairemont street Wednesday and plowed into a credit union office, injuring an employee as she sat at her desk, authorities said.

The driver of the 2017 Honda Accord lost control of it due to a medical emergency while she was headed west in the 4200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The car, which also was occupied by two children, ages 2 and 5, struck a parked car, then crashed into a Mission Federal Credit Union office, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Paramedics took a 38-year-old employee of the financial services business to a hospital for treatment of a broken right foot and abrasions to her other foot.

The 31-year-old motorist and her passengers were uninjured, Martinez said.

