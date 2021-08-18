Officer shoots, kills driver following short chase: Cobb County Police

Police are asking drivers to avoid an area in Cobb County on Wednesday afternoon after an officer shot a driver following a short chase, they said.

According to a Tweet from the Cobb County Police Department, more law enforcement were on the way to a scene on Powder Springs Road between Garrison Road and Sandtown Road.

Cobb County Police spokesperson Sergeant Wayne Delk said an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, which turned out to be stolen. The driver fled, striking several patrol vehicles and civilian vehicles along the way as a brief chase initiated. Officers and sheriff's deputies in the area then responded to try and stop the driver.

Delk said, at some point, the officer approached the car and shot the driver.

"The driver of the vehicle was transported, but unfortunately, did not survive," Delk said.

There is still limited information available on the deadly shooting, Delk said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case, which is standard for shooting incidents involving police.

"Likely there will be more specific information once they get some of their information gathered from the scene," Delk said.

No law enforcement officers were injured after in the fatal incident. Delk said he doesn't have information on the driver who died in the shooting at this point.

Marietta Police stated in a Tweet that Cobb County officers currently have the road closed, and people are advised to stay out of the area.

The 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the area, where you can see over a dozen law enforcement officials gathered nearby a wreck that is surrounded with crime scene tape.