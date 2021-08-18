Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Don’t Look Up’: Teaming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Cost $55 Million

By Zack Sharf
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Variety’s annual report on the biggest movie stars’ salaries reveals it cost around $55 million to combine the A-list talents of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence onscreen. The two Oscar-winning actors are leading Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” in what is easily the biggest star pairing of the year. While $20 million paydays are the norm for both actors, DiCaprio received a reported $30 million salary and Lawrence a reported $25 million salary for “Don’t Look Up.”

DiCaprio and Lawrence star in “Don’t Look Up” as two low-level astronomers forced to travel around the U.S. to warn the population that a giant meteor is heading straight toward the planet and will destroy it. The two Oscar winners are joined in the movie by Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance, and Cate Blanchett. When the film first came together, THR reported the package included a $75 million budget.

DiCaprio’s reported $30 million payday is up from the salary he earned for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Both DiCaprio and co-star Brad Pitt took pay cuts for the movie so that Tarantino’s budget could stay reasonable and thus increase Sony’s chance of making its money back. Variety reported in 2019 that DiCaprio and Pitt earned $10 million each for the movie.

Lawrence continues to pull in her normal $20-million-plus salary with “Don’t Look Up,” and she’s expected to do the same with an upcoming biopic on Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers. News about the project broke earlier this month , with Deadline confirming top streaming platforms Apple and Netflix are throwing down huge offers to take the project. One streaming offer was reportedly in the $80 million range. Paolo Sorrentino is attached to direct Lawrence in the movie.

McKay wrote the “Don’t Look Up” character of astronomer Kate Dibiasky for Jennifer Lawrence, and the “Silver Linings Playbook” Oscar winner got the first read of the script. The Oscar winning writer behind “The Big Short” had long wanted to work with Lawrence.

“I’ve known Jen for awhile,” McKay said earlier this year when asked how he landed two of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood in the same film. “One of the first meetings she ever did in Los Angeles after her first movie was with me when she was like 17 years old, maybe 18 years old. She worshipped ‘Step Brothers,’ so when her agent asked who she wanted to meet…they prob weren’t happy to hear the answer: the guy who did ‘Step Brothers.’”

DiCaprio was a different story, as McKay never thought a muse of Martin Scorsese would sign up for one of his movies. “It turns out he really loved the script,” McKay said. “We went back and forth on it. It was about a four-to-five month process with us just kicking around ideas. We took a break for the quarantine, and lo and behold once we figured out a theoretically safe way to shoot this movie, he was in. I couldn’t believe it. It’s no surprise he’s fabulous in the movie.”

Netflix will release “Don’t Look Up” later this year.

Comments / 2

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

After injury in explosion: Jennifer Lawrence is back on set

Jennifer Lawrence has already proven that she is tough as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”. But even in real life, it is obviously not so easy to get down. Shortly after a successful accident on set, she is now back in front of the camera. After an accident on...
MoviesGeekTyrant

John Lithgow Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese' KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

John Lithgow is the latest actor to join the cast of director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lithgow will take on the role of a prosecutor. The film is based on David Grann’s novel, and the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. It depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Here’s a description of the story:
Yogamansionglobal.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Lists Century-Old Los Angeles Home for $5.75 Million

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched his almost 100-year-old home in Los Angeles onto the market Monday for $5.75 million. Built in 1926, the Tudor-style, five-bedroom property, dubbed Red Oak Manor, is tucked away behind gates on one of the winding streets of Los Feliz Oaks in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple among bidders for Sue Mengers biopic starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple TV+ is reportedly among the streaming companies in a bidding war for a biopic about legendary Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers starring Jennifer Lawrence. Bidding for the film is said to have eclipsed $80 million, and could climb higher, Variety has reported. Apple Studios and Netflix are among the companies vying for the project.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
CelebritiesMaxim

Happy Birthday to America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence

It's time to celebrate the one-and-only Jennifer Lawrence, who is officially "in" her 30s. It seems like yesterday when she was just an unknown from Louisville, Kentucky, plucked from indie movies to star in two of the biggest action franchises of our times: The Hunger Games and X-Men. Beyond all...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston Set To Make $10 Million On Memoir

A story this week reports Jennifer Aniston is writing a memoir in which she will hold nothing back. She plans, according to the piece, to reveal everything about her early life: her struggles with her mother, and, as most fans hope, her marriage to Brad Pitt and how she feels about Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop has the details.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker In Amazing Star Wars Deepfake

It’s fair to say that no other character in the entirety of Star Wars‘ 40-year-plus history has had more faces than Anakin Skywalker. From the sheepish-yet-ambitious boy Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon first met on Tatooine (played by Jake Lloyd) to the liberated Force Ghost originally portrayed by Sebastian Shaw—and controversially replaced later with Hayden Christensen—in Return of the Jedi, all have put their own stamp on the character since its inception.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Jennifer Lawrence: First Oscar – today flop

Jennifer Lawrence had a steep career start – the young actress can already look forward to 4 Oscars and has played the leading role in such blatant film franchises as “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men”. In the meantime, however, their high flight seems to have ended – are the fans tired of Lawrence? The actress herself once admitted that she is one of the rather unfriendly stars. Is there a connection? Or is it because the star doesn’t use Instagram and the fans are slowly distancing themselves from her? We took a closer look!
MoviesMovieWeb

John Travolta Says Splash Was Written for Him, Jokes That He Made Tom Hanks a Big Star

John Travolta joined Kevin Hart last night on Hart to Heart and went into detail explaining the 1970s and 1980s film industry dynamics. Humbly he said, there were four guys to choose from for the big roles, so he had good odds. He also made the unbelievable statement that Splash was written for him in mind. Splash?! That would have been a COMPLETELY different movie! Here's the video.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Daniel Craig’s $100 Million ‘Knives Out’ Deal Earns Him More Money Than Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

As we’ve seen with the recent lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, there’s a lot of complicated math that goes into an actor’s contract with a studio for a project. In previous years, the biggest names in Hollywood would earn an upfront fee, but they would then have the chance to earn a lot more with “back-end” deals that include profit-sharing with the studio. Alas, with the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon, the “back-end” doesn’t mean anything anymore. That leads to actors, such as Daniel Craig, signing absolutely massive contracts that dwarf typical film deals. All that to say, when looking at Variety’s list of actors with some of the richest contacts in 2021, there are some caveats to keep in mind with the numbers.

Comments / 2

Community Policy