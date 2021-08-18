Weaver Mayor Welcomes Jo Jo’s Swamp Shack

August 13, 2021

Jim Evancho

Shane and Dianna Weaver started their journey at Jo Jo’s Po’Boy Shack in Jacksonville. They wanted to bring delicious home style Cajun and Bayou food to as many people as they could. Over the years they have worked to maintain their high standards and have grown to a point that their original location was just not big enough anymore.

Shane and Dianna met with Candice Chandler and Jody Thornton to discuss a partnership and possible move to a new location. Candice and Jody accepted the challenge and partnered with the Weavers to begin looking for a new home. When they found out that the old Hero’s Bar and Grill building was available they jumped at the chance and signed on the dotted line. Since then they have been working at a furious pace hoping to open their new location as quickly as possible. They have repaired the air conditioning, the restrooms, kitchen, bar area, and dining rooms.

The City of Weaver Mayor, Wayne Willis, stopped by the upcoming new business to welcome them to Weaver and offer any support he could. Mayor Willis told the Jo Jo’s team that Weaver is a very business friendly city and he would make sure that permits and licenses were obtainable in a fast manner. “We always welcome new business and want them to know we appreciate you” stated Willis.

Diana Weaver was excited to explain what is in store for the community when they open their doors. The menu currently available at Jo’s Jo’s Po’Boy Shack will remain, but they plan on adding to it. One of Shane’s hot topics was to discuss the new steak menu they will be offering. He said they will only offer premium beef just like the premium seafood they offer. Currently they still travel to the gulf two or three times per week to ensure their seafood is fresh from the fishermen. They are also planning to offer a lunch menu that will include an all you care to eat buffet.

Jo Jo’s Swamp Shack will be family friendly until 9:00 pm and then they will offer live music on their indoor stage, dart tournament’s, and will have an outdoor area they call the Swamp Bayou that overlooks a small pond.

They were also happy to announce that the entire staff from the old location will be coming to Weaver as well. They are hoping to open on August 25th as long as all the permits, licensing, and approvals happen as they plan. To follow future details check their Facebook page for notifications.