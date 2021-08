Silver lining in the Silver State. That’s how Ron Lee looks at it. That’s how his staff and players will have to move forward, as well, after a 42-21 loss to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman on Friday night at Fertitta Field. In the first official game for Saint Louis since November of 2019, the visiting Crusaders stayed close for a half. It was 14-all in the second quarter before the host Gaels opened a 21-14 lead at intermission.