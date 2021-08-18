Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #4: Tecla Pettenuzzo
When Tecla Pettenuzzo traded the black and green of Sassuolo for the red and yellow of Roma in 2019, it was a bit of a surprise. At only 19-years-old, Pettenuzzo played every single minute for Sassuolo during the 2018-2019 season and seemed primed to reprise that role the following year, but rather than continuing to climb the Neroverde ladder, Pettenuzzo welcomed the challenge of competing for minutes with Allyson Swaby and Federico Di Criscio on Roma's backline.www.chiesaditotti.com
Comments / 0