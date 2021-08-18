Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #4: Tecla Pettenuzzo

Roma attempt to battle Juventus on the transfer market numerous times over the years, but rarely do the Giallorossi ever beat out the Bianconeri to a player’s signature. Nevertheless, every once in a while, Roma actually comes out on top. It happened with two notable signings over the course of the last decade or so when Roma beat out Juve for Juan Iturbe and Patrick Schick. Unfortunately for Roma, both of those players turned out to be busts in the Italian capital, and the club was left with little to show for its heavy investments.