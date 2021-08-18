Cancel
People Can't Get Enough of Pokemon: Legends Arceus' Hisuian Growlithe

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Presents clearly had its own breakout star during the digital presentation on Wednesday, Aug. 18—and that star was Hisuian Growlithe. In fact, the Pokemon is so popular that several major fan made databases have already updated its page with its new information. According to its recently released Pokemon Legends...

Growlithe was the unlikely star of today's Pokémon Presents event. The live stream saw the Pokémon Company reveal new gameplay videos from their upcoming Sinnoh remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but that was far from the end of the presentation. The footage that truly set the Pokémon fanbase on fire was a new trailer showing off Pokémon Legends: Arceus which is set to release on January 28th, 2022. This is the first truly open-world entry from Pokémon, which already had fans excited. However, this video revealed new and strange aspects of this game, which follows the player in the Hisui Region, long before it would become the place we know in modern times as the Sinnoh Region. While the player builds the Hisuian Pokédex, they will explore this region where they can encounter, battle, and, in a shocking twist, be physically attacked by Pokémon. On top of all of this, new regional variants and evolutions were announced for the game. Let's get into the new arrivals, starting with Hisuian Growlithe.

