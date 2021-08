Handcuffed by state mandates, the Payson school board last week adopted a minimalist set of COVID precautions for the just-launched, in-person school semester. The district will still ask students and staff with symptoms of COVID or a positive test to stay home for up to 10 days, although they can come back sooner with a negative test. The county health department will do contact tracing — and the district will notify parents if their child qualifies as a close contact with someone who has tested positive.