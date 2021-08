Like most people I know, I turn to Pinterest for significant life decisions. About to get bangs? First, you need to compile your sources and get your references in order. But I can't tell you the number of times I've searched something along the lines of "shaggy bob"– the next step in my hair journey, probably– and had to sort through beautiful photos of hairstyles on a woman whose texture looks nothing like mine. So then I do the thing where I add identifying factors: "shaggy bob curly"; "shaggy bob sorta wavy"; "shaggy bob for thick and yet somehow fine hair that can be super curly but also works with wavy hair if I want it to."