As the University of Utah community shifts into an on-campus routine, we are happy to share the news that La Muse d’Or hosted by the Red Chair Café is reopening Aug. 23! Located on the first floor on the north side of the beautiful Beverly Taylor Sorenson Arts and Education Complex (SAEC), La Muse/Red Chair offers a full coffee and espresso bar and a range of homemade pastries. Items like the ham, egg, & gruyère breakfast sandwich and avocado toast are served until 11:30 when the lunch menu starts. This convenient café is a Native American, queer women-owned small business that uses organic, locally grown products whenever possible, so satiate those hunger pangs while also spending your lunch money responsibly.