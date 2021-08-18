Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Hunter Bishop: Activated from IL

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Giants activated Bishop (shoulder) from High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned him to Low-A San Jose. Bishop began the season at High-A and appeared in three games for Eugene before being shut down with a strained left shoulder in early May, and then experiencing a setback in June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in late July, but he struggled to return to form over 11 games, posting a .512 OPS. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, Bishop will have to prove he can handle Low-A pitching before he gets bumped up to Eugene.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Bishop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#San Jose#Arizona Complex League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jay Jackson: Back from COVID-19 IL

The Giants reinstated Jackson from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday. Jackson was deactivated Saturday after experiencing side effects related to his COVID-19 vaccine shot, but he's apparently feeling good heading into Sunday's series finale with the Rockies. The hard-throwing right-hander should be available out of the bullpen.
MLBNBC Sports

Former Sox utilityman Brock Holt throws slowest pitch on record

There wasn't much Brock Holt couldn't do over seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But over the weekend, the utilityman showed off a unique skillset he never got a chance to flash during his time in Boston: now a member of the Texas Rangers, Holt threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Saturday.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Rysen John: Activated Tuesday

The Giants activated John (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. John has successfully cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols in time for the Giants' preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. He will likely need to string together a strong succession of reps in order to stick to the end of the 53-man roster.
College Sportsthespun.com

Photos: Former UCLA Star Ally Courtnall In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

A former UCLA Bruins two-sport athlete is featured in this year’s edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Ally Courtnall, a former soccer and track athlete for the Bruins, had quite the college career. She helped lead the Bruins to an NCAA title in 2013, being named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the tournament.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 22nd: Chris Archer, John Means, Touki Toussaint Ks

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. John Means Under 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. John Means will face the Atlanta Braves for...
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Bruins Player, Boston Native Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Bruins player and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes has died. Hayes was just 31 years old. No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his Milton home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, per the Globe. Hayes leaves behind a wife and two young boys, who are two years old and three months old. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year collegiate career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Giants' Saquon Barkley activated from PUP list, to practise Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While he isn’t in football shape and is unlikely to play in a game anytime soon, star running back Saquon Barkley is back practicing with the New York Giants. The Giants activated Barkley from the physically unable to perform list Monday and had him participate in...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diamondbacks activate Josh Rojas (finger) from IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's road game against the San Francisco Giants. Rojas has been sidelined with a dislocated finger on his left hand. He last played on July 21. The 27-year-old Rojas is in the lineup for Tuesday's...
MLBchatsports.com

TA 8/14/21: Cards DFA Scott Hurst, Activate Waddell from COVID-19 Related IL

The Cards announced the following transaction in advance of tonight’s game:. 8/14/21: Designated OF Scott Hurst for assignment. Activated LHP Brandon Waddell from the COVID-19 Related IL. Hurst was the Cards’ 3rd round draft choice in 2017, and the highest pick the Cards had in that draft. Before this season,...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros activate RP Pedro Baez from IL

The Houston Astros reinstated relief pitcher Pedro Baez from the 60-day injured list. Baez, 33, has not pitched in a game since signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal in the offseason. After missing a few weeks with COVID-19 in spring training, Baez developed right shoulder soreness that has persisted throughout the first few months of the season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers activate RHP Hunter Strickland

The Milwaukee Brewers activated right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday and optioned left-hander Blaine Hardy to Triple-A Nashville. Strickland hadn't pitched since July 27 following a positive test for the coronavirus. The Brewers can use the help during the late innings, having placed closer Josh...
NFLwamc.org

#SportsReport: Yankees Hold Off Royals; Giants Activate Barkley From PUP List

Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5. But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes. Wandy Peralta earned his third major league save.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Dodgers activate RHP Corey Knebel from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed pitcher Corey Knebel from the injured list on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, they put right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the injured list without a designation. Knebel, 29, hasn't pitched since April 23 with a right lat strain. At the time of the injury,...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Activated from COVID-19 IL

The Phillies reinstated Falter (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. As expected, the lefty reliever rejoins the Phillies after being on the virus-related IL since July 20. Falter has a 4.50 ERA in 18 relief innings with the big-league club this season and may get some middle-innings work Saturday with Matt Moore starting.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers reinstate Hunter Strickland from the IL, return Blaine Hardy to Nashville

The Brewers cases are coming back around as players begin recovering from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Christian Yelich returned from the IL as Adrian Houser was placed on it. Today, the Brewers got another player back, as Hunter Strickland was activated from the IL. Strickland had been out since July 31 due to a positive test for COVID-19. However, both he and Jake Cousins were cleared to return earlier today, and Cousins could return tomorrow.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants place Johnny Cueto on the IL

And so the churn continues. On Wednesday afternoon, prior to their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Francisco Giants placed right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto on the 10-day Injured List, citing a right flexor strain. It came just a week after Anthony DeSclafani was also placed on the 10-day IL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy