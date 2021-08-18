Giants' Hunter Bishop: Activated from IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Bruins player and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes has died. Hayes was just 31 years old. No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his Milton home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, per the Globe. Hayes leaves behind a wife and two young boys, who are two years old and three months old. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year collegiate career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as...