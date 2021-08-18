Giants' Hunter Bishop: Activated from IL
The Giants activated Bishop (shoulder) from High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned him to Low-A San Jose. Bishop began the season at High-A and appeared in three games for Eugene before being shut down with a strained left shoulder in early May, and then experiencing a setback in June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in late July, but he struggled to return to form over 11 games, posting a .512 OPS. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, Bishop will have to prove he can handle Low-A pitching before he gets bumped up to Eugene.www.cbssports.com
