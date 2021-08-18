Falcons kick off joint practices with Dolphins today
Fresh off a weak preseason game against the Titans, Atlanta will try to get their backups and those locked in position battles playing better against the Dolphins this coming weekend. That includes tightening up coverage, getting a better look at the passing game and ground game alike, and of course actually doing a decent job blocking the Miami defense and keeping them from killing A.J. McCarron and Feleipe Franks.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0