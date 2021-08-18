Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons kick off joint practices with Dolphins today

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off a weak preseason game against the Titans, Atlanta will try to get their backups and those locked in position battles playing better against the Dolphins this coming weekend. That includes tightening up coverage, getting a better look at the passing game and ground game alike, and of course actually doing a decent job blocking the Miami defense and keeping them from killing A.J. McCarron and Feleipe Franks.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Dolphins#Titans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Free agent QB options the Falcons might sign with A.J. McCarron’s injury looming

There’s a strong indication that the Falcons are going to end up signing a quarterback this week, with concerns about A.J. McCarron’s injury readily evident from Arthur Smith after last night’s game. As you’d expect, there isn’t exactly a wealth of capable backups out there. Many of the candidates remaining...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLNBC Sports

Falcons waive four players

The Falcons played their first preseason game on Friday night and they began the process of moving toward the next one by parting ways with four players. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived with an injury designation. They also waived defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and tackle William Sweet.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

If he is released, the Falcons need to seriously consider bringing Kurt Benkert back

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Falcons Predictions for 2021

The 2020 NFL season was very much an eye-opener for the Atlanta Falcons. Their offense wasn’t horrible, but then again it wasn’t very good as they finished middle of the pack in most categories. Defense was a HUGE issue for the Falcons, though. Their defense finished 29th in yards allowed and they had the worst pass defense in the league. Atlanta only picked up 29 sacks as a team as well which won’t get the job done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy