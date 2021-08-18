Falcons kick off joint practices with Dolphins today

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.