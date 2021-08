As the delta variant escalates coronavirus cases in our area and around the country, it’s time those still on the fence or skeptical about getting vaccinated reconsider. Do your homework. The consensus in the medical communities at all levels is the vaccines are safe and effective and help protect people from getting seriously ill. There are very good websites with unbiased, medically supported information. In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are the Mayo Clinic, Yale Medicine and Johns Hopkins.