Humboldt County, CA

200,000 N-95 masks available to Humboldt County businesses for free

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an Arcata Economic Development Corporation release:. In the face of rising COVID numbers in Humboldt County, Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is organizing the distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), 200,000 N-95 regulation face masks for small businesses and nonprofits to use in response to the revived mask regulation. The masks will be distributed free of charge thanks to a contribution from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Office of the Small Business Advocate and PPE Unite.

