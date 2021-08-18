200,000 N-95 masks available to Humboldt County businesses for free
From an Arcata Economic Development Corporation release:. In the face of rising COVID numbers in Humboldt County, Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is organizing the distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), 200,000 N-95 regulation face masks for small businesses and nonprofits to use in response to the revived mask regulation. The masks will be distributed free of charge thanks to a contribution from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Office of the Small Business Advocate and PPE Unite.www.times-standard.com
