Imperial, NE

Linsey Foote appointed to CCS board

By This Week's Editorial
Imperial Republican
 5 days ago

Chase County Schools board members voted unanimously last week to name Linsey Foote of Imperial to its vacant board position. Her appointment was the first action item on the Aug. 10 agenda, after which Foote took the seat vaca-ted by Laura Maddox. Maddox resigned last month as her family completed...

www.imperialrepublican.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccs#Elementary Education#Ccs#Rockhurst University#Imperial Beef#St Patrick#Catholic Church#Ccd#Meeske O Neil
