Fort Atkinson police reports Aug. 17

Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department on an alarm from the 300 block of North Main Street that turned out to be a result of burnt food; responded to three 911 calls and warned one caller for misuse of the service; moved along a woman in a car at a park after hours; advised a 16-year-old boy to go to a friend’s house for the night after being warned for driving carelessly; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue whose driver was looking at vehicles for sale, and a vehicle that was newly purchased by a driver who wanted to confirm that the tint on the windows was in compliance with the law; issued trailer parking warning letters to four trailer owners/drivers; returned a lost cat to a resident whose neighbor found the cat and was having trouble getting in touch with the owner; will follow up on a complaint of tall grass and weeds at a residence in the 400 block of Clarence Street.