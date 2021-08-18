Cancel
Rochester, NY

‘It was really hard’: Families hope nursing home vaccine mandate will keep doors open for visitation

By Ally Peters
rochesterfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families with loved ones in nursing homes are relieved after Governor Cuomo announced all nursing home staff will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not only have thousands of nursing home residents died to COVID-19 over the past year-and-a-half, but outbreaks can often shut down nursing homes, keeping families from seeing their loved ones inside.

