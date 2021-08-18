Cancel
Claremore, OK

CPD wins Boots & Badges blood drive

By STAFF REPORTS
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 5 days ago
Claremore Police Department are the reigning champs of the Boots & Badges community blood drive.

Not only will the Badges get to display the travelling Oklahoma Blood Institute trophy for another year, but they also won $250 for UTV patrol equipment, courtesy of Red Crown Credit Union.

Claremore Deputy Chief Steve Cox said having the UTV patrol equipment will allow the UTV to be street legal which will cut down response time and be useful during special events and parades.

The Claremore Boots & Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive was held Aug. 5 and 6. This blood drive was different thatn most because donors would get to vote for either Boots of Badges. The Claremore Police Department bested the Claremore Fire Department 50 to 48 votes.

“Claremore has one of our larger Boots & Badges blood drive challenges,” said Susan Addison, Account Manager, Sr., Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases, busy summer schedules and high heat, 98 Claremore area residents came out to support local first responders by donating blood when we needed them the most.”

This blood drive resulted in 85 blood donations, that has the ability to impact up to 255 local lives.

One lucky blood donor, Mrs. Pamela Norman of Claremore, also won a $250 VISA gift card, courtesy of Red Crown Credit Union.

Every day, Oklahoma Blood Institute needs 1,200 blood donations to meet local needs. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.

As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s blood donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide, including Claremore Indian Hospital and Air Evac Claremore.

